Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,863 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.34. 137,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,270,504. The firm has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a PE ratio of 132.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.21. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

