Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Receives $243.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.17.

Several research firms recently commented on WLTW. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,184.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 213,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,076,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.79. The company had a trading volume of 36,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,013. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

