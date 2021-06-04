Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.34. Wintrust Financial posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 364.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $6.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

WTFC opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.