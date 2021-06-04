World Asset Management Inc Has $362,000 Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DISH. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

DISH opened at $44.89 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.15.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

