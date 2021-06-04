World Asset Management Inc Sells 201 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6,449.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

HSIC opened at $77.96 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

