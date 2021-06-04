World Asset Management Inc Sells 278 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NCR were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,325,000 after purchasing an additional 533,916 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,919,000 after buying an additional 43,708 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NCR by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,188,000 after buying an additional 62,631 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,610,000 after buying an additional 677,898 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth $57,963,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NCR shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

NCR stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 1.82. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. On average, analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

