Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Up 23.4% in May

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,491,100 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the April 29th total of 18,221,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,629.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xinyi Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Xinyi Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS XNYIF opened at $1.69 on Friday. Xinyi Solar has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67.

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.