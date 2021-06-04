Xponance Inc. Has $661,000 Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after purchasing an additional 101,511 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,622,000 after purchasing an additional 676,672 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,325 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 524,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 75.2% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after purchasing an additional 222,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $194.44 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.43 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.14. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

