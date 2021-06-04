Xponance Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,431 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $14.99 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

