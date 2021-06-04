Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Boston Properties by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $120.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $121.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

