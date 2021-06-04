Xponance Inc. Sells 1,807 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $45,080,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5,846.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 505,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after buying an additional 496,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after buying an additional 477,839 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $17,833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,505,000 after buying an additional 292,074 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,785,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,879 shares of company stock worth $9,083,460. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

BYD opened at $62.53 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.36.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

