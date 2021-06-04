Xponance Inc. Sells 445 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Loews by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 57,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,454.75 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

