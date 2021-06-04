XSGD (XSGD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $199,654.00

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00002035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $32.31 million and approximately $199,654.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00068511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.28 or 0.00294389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00239181 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.89 or 0.01174266 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,423.93 or 0.99901935 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 44,739,090 coins and its circulating supply is 42,379,041 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

