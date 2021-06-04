Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $95.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,716. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. Xylem has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,982 shares of company stock worth $2,832,452 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

