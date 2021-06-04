Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Short Interest Up 23.5% in May

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,610,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the April 29th total of 12,640,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YSG shares. 86 Research started coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. CICC Research started coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

YSG stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.55. Yatsen has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yatsen will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $760,054,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,461,000 after acquiring an additional 402,524 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,737,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after acquiring an additional 25,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Yatsen by 510.4% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

