Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Yext worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,361 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 218,369 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Yext by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $39,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,153,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,994,569.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,085 shares of company stock worth $2,504,008. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on YEXT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 47.62% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

