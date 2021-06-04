YGGDRASH Hits Market Cap of $2.55 Million (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $131,632.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00078788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00025535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.28 or 0.01004914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,647.72 or 0.09846558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00052060 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YEED is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

