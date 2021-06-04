Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $6.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

YUM opened at $118.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,325 shares of company stock worth $7,267,062 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after buying an additional 3,464,493 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after buying an additional 3,867,237 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after acquiring an additional 969,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $507,942,000 after acquiring an additional 86,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,247,000 after acquiring an additional 205,090 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

