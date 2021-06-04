Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to report sales of $51.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.26 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported sales of $91.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $207.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $208.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $275.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASPS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 87,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,978. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.40.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

