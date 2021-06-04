Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will post sales of $4.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $14.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $14.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 target price (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total value of $7,297,466.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,613 shares of company stock worth $31,474,787 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in AutoZone by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded down $4.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,387.21. 192,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,608. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,074.45 and a 52-week high of $1,542.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,456.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

