Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report $2.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $11.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 billion to $12.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $12.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.40. 12,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.32.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $593,192.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,405,300.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after purchasing an additional 740,349 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after buying an additional 60,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,482,000 after purchasing an additional 127,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,381,000 after buying an additional 233,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,963,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

