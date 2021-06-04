Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to Announce -$0.49 EPS

Brokerages expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Kura Oncology posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.79). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04).

A number of research firms have recently commented on KURA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

KURA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 276,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,709. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 24.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.91. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $43.00.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

