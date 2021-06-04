Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will report sales of $7.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.25 million to $7.35 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $490,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,389.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.06 million to $30.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $57.38 million, with estimates ranging from $47.50 million to $64.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.28% and a negative net margin of 506.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. 89,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,146. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

