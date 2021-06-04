Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $996.73 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRGO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Perrigo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,934. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

