Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.59 Million

Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to post $68.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.81 million to $69.40 million. Retail Opportunity Investments reported sales of $66.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $277.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $275.34 million to $279.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $287.26 million, with estimates ranging from $281.97 million to $289.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%.

ROIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 823,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,407 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,161.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 367,456 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

