Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report sales of $85.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.00 million and the lowest is $80.00 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $32.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $349.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.00 million to $407.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $416.54 million, with estimates ranging from $371.09 million to $483.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of VNOM opened at $18.67 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 357.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,208,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after buying an additional 509,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after buying an additional 210,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

