Zacks: Analysts Expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Marathon Digital posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 246.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on MARA shares. B. Riley started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $23.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 4.49. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

In other news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 808,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

