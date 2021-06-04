Zacks: Analysts Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to announce $1.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Strategic Education reported earnings per share of $2.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

NASDAQ:STRA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.14. The stock had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.71. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Strategic Education by 147.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

