Zacks: Analysts Expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $325.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce sales of $325.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.80 million and the lowest is $324.20 million. Synaptics reported sales of $277.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.23.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,412,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 29,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $129.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $55.59 and a 1-year high of $146.93.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

