Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report $97.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.70 million and the highest is $100.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $94.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $386.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.80 million to $395.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $375.10 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $378.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%.

BHLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $147,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Conn bought 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,287 shares of company stock worth $719,463 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BHLB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.15. 204,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,013. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.30. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.