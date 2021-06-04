Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Post $2.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the highest is $2.48. Churchill Downs reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 562.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $8.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308 over the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,729,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,352,000 after purchasing an additional 188,997 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 169,389 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,486,000 after purchasing an additional 104,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $11,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

CHDN stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.38. 4,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,587. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $121.56 and a one year high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

