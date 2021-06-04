Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Post $2.45 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the highest is $2.48. Churchill Downs reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 562.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $8.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308 over the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,729,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,352,000 after purchasing an additional 188,997 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 169,389 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,486,000 after purchasing an additional 104,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $11,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

CHDN stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.38. 4,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,587. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $121.56 and a one year high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.