Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Announce Earnings of $10.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post earnings of $10.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $11.44. Credit Acceptance reported earnings of $5.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $37.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.65 to $45.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $34.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.44 to $38.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 455,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,619,000 after buying an additional 313,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $31,560,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1,971.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,792,000 after buying an additional 54,934 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,847,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 44,589 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACC traded up $12.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $397.34. The stock had a trading volume of 269,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,208. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $399.97. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

