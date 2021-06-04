Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $255.97 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will post sales of $255.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.70 million and the highest is $257.42 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $159.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. The business had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $513,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,100 shares in the company, valued at $918,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,059 shares of company stock worth $5,516,300. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $4,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.6% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 33,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $51.73.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.