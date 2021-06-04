Zacks: Brokerages Expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Embraer’s earnings. Embraer reported earnings per share of ($1.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Embraer.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter.

ERJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.87.

ERJ opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.98. Embraer has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Embraer by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Embraer (ERJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.