Zacks: Brokerages Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Brokerages predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will post sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the lowest is $1.66 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $6.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 942.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 258,243 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 77,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,538,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,811. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

