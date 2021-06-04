Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to Announce -$0.39 EPS

Brokerages forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.38). New Relic reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 360%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

NYSE NEWR opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $81.10.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $98,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,192 shares of company stock worth $6,331,396. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 356.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

