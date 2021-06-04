Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.13. Zscaler posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.27, for a total transaction of $1,352,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,379,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,343.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,633 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,528. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $96.59 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.51.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

