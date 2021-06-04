Zacks Investment Research Downgrades e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) to Hold

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 227.77 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $632,597.40. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 49,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,323,630.84. Insiders sold a total of 440,863 shares of company stock worth $12,596,401 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

