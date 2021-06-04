Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) to Hold

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Halma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of HLMAF stock opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. Halma has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

