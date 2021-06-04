Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) to Sell

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92. Cerus has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $926.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The business had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 37,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $237,010.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $997,876.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,454 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cerus in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

