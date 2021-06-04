Zacks Investment Research Lowers Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $586.79 million, a PE ratio of -588.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Thermon Group news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.72. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 138.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermon Group (THR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.