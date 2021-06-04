Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) to Hold

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Greenridge Global raised Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSI opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $5.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 34.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 118,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 9.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

