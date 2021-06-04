Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PGRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.29.

PGRE opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $179,734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 4,188.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,877,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,575,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,956,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,246,000 after purchasing an additional 619,905 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,161,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,733,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,747,000 after purchasing an additional 84,348 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

