Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) to “Strong-Buy”

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

SMBK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.07. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.75.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 22.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 485,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

