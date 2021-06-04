Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sells 8,420 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $455,437.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,019,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,153,030.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
ZNTL stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -13.09. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $62.79.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,934,000 after buying an additional 625,264 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after acquiring an additional 230,881 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,958,000 after acquiring an additional 270,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
See Also: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.