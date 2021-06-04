Zero Utility Token Price Tops $955.64 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for approximately $955.64 or 0.02590638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $925,782.18 and approximately $35,144.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

