Zeusshield Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last Week (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $360,015.71 and approximately $1,940.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00078698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00024459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.84 or 0.01018087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,748.37 or 0.10126737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00052121 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

