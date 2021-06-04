Zilliqa 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $196.14 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and $196.14 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,637,781,480 coins and its circulating supply is 11,346,314,327 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

