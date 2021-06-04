Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.140-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $985 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $931.74 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.560-4.610 EPS.

ZM stock opened at $321.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 141.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $196.10 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $417.96.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,733 shares of company stock valued at $74,116,228 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

