Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $985-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $933.46 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.560-4.610 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $417.96.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $321.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.29. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 141.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $196.10 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,733 shares of company stock worth $74,116,228. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

